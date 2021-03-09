InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

IIPZF stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPZF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.