Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

XENT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 8,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $753.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

XENT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

