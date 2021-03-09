Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.