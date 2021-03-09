inTEST Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of 486.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

