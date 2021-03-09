inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 454.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

