Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70. 335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITJTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

