Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $50,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

