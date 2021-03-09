Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.99. 33,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.82. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

