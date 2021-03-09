Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.01. 11,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

