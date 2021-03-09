Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Intuit worth $265,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.44 and its 200 day moving average is $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

