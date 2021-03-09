Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.37 on Monday, hitting $705.00. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $764.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

