Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 4.8% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $126,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $702.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

