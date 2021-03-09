Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $237,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $705.67. 6,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,414. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,156 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

