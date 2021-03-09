Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Up 12.1%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price was up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,901,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,843,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $142.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inuvo news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $59,157.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,555.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

