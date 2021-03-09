Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 11,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Inventergy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

