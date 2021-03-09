Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.71. 4,100,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,142,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

