Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ACAD, EGO, FANG, GOL, MCARY, NS, SRC, SRLP, SUHJY, TDW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a hold rating.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to suppressed air-travel demand, passenger revenues (accounts for bulk of the top line) fell 57% in the first nine months of 2020. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil has further dampened travel demand. Demand in the domestic market dropped 38% in February from January levels. In response to this low demand, the carrier has reduced capacity significantly, which in turn is pushing up total unit costs. Depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar also poses a challenge to the company. Gol Linhas’ weak liquidity position is another concern. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have declined 11.5% in a year’s time. However, with fuel expenses comprising a major chunk of airline expenditures, low fuel prices are a boon to the company.”

Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

