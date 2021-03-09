Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (ABNB, ACHC, AI, ALBO, ALLO, AMBA, AMGN, APPS, APTV, ATNI)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $252.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $429.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $27.25 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $57.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $59.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $228.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target reduced by Argus from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.10 ($11.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $114.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $38.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $77.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $86.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by Argus from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.35 ($3.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $126.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.90 ($37.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €199.00 ($234.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $173.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.