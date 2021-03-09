Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (ABNB, ACHC, AI, ALBO, ALLO, AMBA, AMGN, APPS, APTV, ATNI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $65.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $252.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $63.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $429.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $27.25 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $91.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $57.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $332.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $106.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $59.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $174.00 to $228.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target reduced by Argus from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.10 ($11.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $114.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $38.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $77.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $86.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by Argus from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.35 ($3.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $125.00 to $126.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €31.90 ($37.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €199.00 ($234.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $173.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

