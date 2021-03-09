Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Coeur Mining was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2021 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company's principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. "

1/15/2021 – Coeur Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.25 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

