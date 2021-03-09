Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TTEC (TTEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC):

3/5/2021 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

3/5/2021 – TTEC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

3/3/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TTEC by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

