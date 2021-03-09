Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Appian (APPN)

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $205.00.

1/27/2021 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

1/22/2021 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -249.35 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Appian by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Appian by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

