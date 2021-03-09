Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):

3/3/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Coherus BioSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00.

2/19/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/18/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/12/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/11/2021 – Coherus BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,270 shares of company stock worth $1,283,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

