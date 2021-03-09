Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/25/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.56 ($1.84) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.44 ($39.34). The company had a trading volume of 675,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.93 and its 200-day moving average is €29.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

