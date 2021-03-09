Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) recently:

3/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/2/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $119.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CCXI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. 418,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,514. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,914,000 after buying an additional 249,604 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after buying an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

