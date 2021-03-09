Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC.TO) (AC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE: AC) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$21.00 to C$26.50.

2/17/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Air Canada (AC.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.50 to C$28.00.

AC traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,743. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.55.

Get Air Canada (ACTO) alerts:

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (ACTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (ACTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.