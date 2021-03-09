Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) recently:

3/8/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/24/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

2/22/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

2/11/2021 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $20,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 830,994 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

