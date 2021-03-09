Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ: MFIN):

3/2/2021 – Medallion Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

2/19/2021 – Medallion Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

2/19/2021 – Medallion Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/19/2021 – Medallion Financial had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Medallion Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

