Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nevro (NVRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):

3/4/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Nevro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/26/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $203.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $167.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.57.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

