Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

3/2/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/19/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

2/19/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2021 – Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

