Investors Purchase High Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,982 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,492 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 113,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 718,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 124,886 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 442,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,860. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

