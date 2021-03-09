Investors Purchase High Volume of Ingersoll Rand Put Options (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 904 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 612% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,254 shares of company stock worth $1,503,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

