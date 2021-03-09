Investors Purchase High Volume of Kansas City Southern Call Options (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,041 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 34,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.87.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.