Investors Purchase High Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Put Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 40,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average volume of 4,716 put options.

Shares of TME opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.