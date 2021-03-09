Investors Purchase High Volume of Yatsen Put Options (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average daily volume of 520 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $75,007,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,288,000.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

