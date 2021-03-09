Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,131 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 301 call options.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 223,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

