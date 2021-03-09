Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 20,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 4,438 call options.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 217,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $71,290,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

