Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,486.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $12,486.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

