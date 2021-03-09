Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Increased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 537.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Invitae makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $34.14 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

