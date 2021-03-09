Invitae (NVTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invitae (NYSE: NVTA):

2/25/2021 – Invitae had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Invitae had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.50.

2/23/2021 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/1/2021 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – Invitae had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

