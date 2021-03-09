Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 10,737,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 4,726,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,214 shares of company stock worth $34,483,233. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

