IONChain (IONC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,477.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $280,173.03 and $3,477.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.31 or 0.00783538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00027317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

