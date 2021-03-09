IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $340.43 million and approximately $59.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00800106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

