Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 9.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 2,094,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,377,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.