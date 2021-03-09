IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.44

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.44 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.56). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,638,419 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.75.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

