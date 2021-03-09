IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Up 6.1%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $209.54. 404,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 281,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock worth $16,503,418 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
