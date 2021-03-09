IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Up 6.1%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $209.54. 404,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 281,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock worth $16,503,418 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

