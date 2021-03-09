Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPSEY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

