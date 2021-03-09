iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 5.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 12,602,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,307,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $70,264,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,480,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,858,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

