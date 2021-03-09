IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price rose 8.8% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. IRIDEX traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 138,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 536,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

