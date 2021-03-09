Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
About Irish Residential Properties REIT
