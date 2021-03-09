Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,126 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

IRWD opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

